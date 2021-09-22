Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates with his teammates following the competition of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) are heavily favored by 29 points over the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium.

Odds for Penn State vs. Villanova

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -29 -

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

Penn State's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Nittany Lions rack up 29.3 points per game, 18.3 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (11).

Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 11 points.

The Nittany Lions rack up 395.3 yards per game, 210.6 more yards than the 184.7 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

Penn State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 184.7 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).

Villanova Stats and Trends

So far this season Villanova has one win against the spread.

This year the Wildcats put up 31.0 more points per game (45.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (14.3).

Villanova is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.

The Wildcats collect 112.4 more yards per game (454.7) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (342.3).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over zero times, six fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats