The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 53.
Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-11
53
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have not yet scored more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 6.7 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 56.3 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- The Boilermakers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (30.3).
- The Boilermakers collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (437.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (481.5).
- The Boilermakers have three giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have six takeaways .
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has covered the spread two times this year.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Fighting Illini score 22.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Boilermakers surrender (16.0).
- Illinois is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.0 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 353.5 yards per game, 43.8 more yards than the 309.7 the Boilermakers allow.
- In games that Illinois churns out over 309.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Illinois
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
437.0
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
309.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
481.5
3
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
6