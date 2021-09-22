Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point favorites when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 53.

Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -11 53

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have not yet scored more than 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 3.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Boilermakers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (30.3).

The Boilermakers collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (437.0), than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (481.5).

The Boilermakers have three giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have six takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered the spread two times this year.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Fighting Illini score 22.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the Boilermakers surrender (16.0).

Illinois is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.0 points.

The Fighting Illini average 353.5 yards per game, 43.8 more yards than the 309.7 the Boilermakers allow.

In games that Illinois churns out over 309.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Season Stats