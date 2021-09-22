Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-0) clash with the Iron Skillet on the line on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 9.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 65.5 points for the outing.

Odds for TCU vs. SMU

Favorite Spread Total TCU -9.5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.8, is 17.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 36.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 28.7 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 19 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.5-point over/under for this game is 4.8 points below the 70.3 points per game average total in Mustangs games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

This season, the Horned Frogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

This year, the Horned Frogs rack up 20.2 more points per game (39.5) than the Mustangs allow (19.3).

TCU is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 24.2 more yards per game (464.5) than the Mustangs allow per contest (440.3).

The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .

SMU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year SMU has one win against the spread.

The Mustangs average 25.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Horned Frogs surrender (17.5).

SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.

The Mustangs rack up 245.2 more yards per game (534.7) than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (289.5).

In games that SMU piles up over 289.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats