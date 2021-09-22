Texas A&M vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) drops back to pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 6-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 47.5.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -6 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points only once this year.

Arkansas' games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 21.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 21.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 6.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

So far this season Texas A&M has two wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Aggies average 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks surrender (16.0).

When Texas A&M records more than 16.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies collect 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (265.7).

When Texas A&M churns out over 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Arkansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

The Razorbacks rack up 35.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Aggies give up (5.7).

When Arkansas puts up more than 5.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Razorbacks average 492.3 yards per game, 253.0 more yards than the 239.3 the Aggies allow.

In games that Arkansas amasses more than 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Razorbacks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).

Season Stats