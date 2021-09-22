Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball against the Rice Owls during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 61.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -7.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 61.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.

Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 17.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 20.9 points greater than the 40.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Longhorns games have an average total of 55.7 points this season, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Longhorns have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Texas' games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Longhorns put up 17.7 more points per game (39) than the Red Raiders surrender (21.3).

Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.3 points.

The Longhorns collect 146.3 more yards per game (437) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (290.7).

When Texas picks up over 290.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Longhorns have three turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this year.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Red Raiders rack up 40 points per game, 20.7 more than the Longhorns give up (19.3).

Texas Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 70 more yards per game (441) than the Longhorns give up per matchup (371).

Texas Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 371 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats