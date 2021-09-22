The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 61.5 points.
Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-7.5
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 61.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this year.
- Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 17.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 20.9 points greater than the 40.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 55.7 points this season, 5.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Longhorns have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Longhorns put up 17.7 more points per game (39) than the Red Raiders surrender (21.3).
- Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.3 points.
- The Longhorns collect 146.3 more yards per game (437) than the Red Raiders give up per outing (290.7).
- When Texas picks up over 290.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Longhorns have three turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (5).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this year.
- Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Red Raiders rack up 40 points per game, 20.7 more than the Longhorns give up (19.3).
- Texas Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 19.3 points.
- The Red Raiders rack up 70 more yards per game (441) than the Longhorns give up per matchup (371).
- Texas Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 371 yards.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Texas Tech
39
Avg. Points Scored
40
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
437
Avg. Total Yards
441
371
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.7
3
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
5