Toledo vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is a 4.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is 56.5.

Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -4.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 9.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 58 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The 56.5 total in this game is 1.0 point above the 55.5 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

This year, the Rockets score 8.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (36.7).

The Rockets rack up 361.7 yards per game, 74.3 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cardinals give up per contest.

This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Cardinals have forced one.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Cardinals put up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Rockets surrender.

The Cardinals collect 319.7 yards per game, 27.0 fewer yards than the 346.7 the Rockets give up.

The Cardinals have six giveaways this season, while the Rockets have six takeaways .

Season Stats