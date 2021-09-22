The Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is a 4.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is 56.5.
Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-4.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 9.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 58 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The 56.5 total in this game is 1.0 point above the 55.5 average total in Cardinals games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.
- This year, the Rockets score 8.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (36.7).
- The Rockets rack up 361.7 yards per game, 74.3 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cardinals give up per contest.
- This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Cardinals have forced one.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- The Cardinals put up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Rockets surrender.
- The Cardinals collect 319.7 yards per game, 27.0 fewer yards than the 346.7 the Rockets give up.
- The Cardinals have six giveaways this season, while the Rockets have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Ball State
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
18.7
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.7
361.7
Avg. Total Yards
319.7
346.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.0
1
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
1