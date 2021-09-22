Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 24-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under is 50.

Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Troy -24 50

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.0 points greater than the 37 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Troy has one win against the spread.

The Trojans put up 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks allow (26.0).

The Trojans collect 86.2 fewer yards per game (333.3), than the Warhawks give up per outing (419.5).

The Trojans have four giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have six takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UL Monroe has one win against the spread.

This season, the Warhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24 points or more.

The Warhawks put up per game (11.0) than the Trojans surrender (11.0).

The Warhawks collect 59.5 fewer yards per game (168.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (228.0).

The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .

Season Stats