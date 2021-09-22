The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 24-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup against the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under is 50.
Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-24
50
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 13.0 points greater than the 37 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
- The Trojans put up 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks allow (26.0).
- The Trojans collect 86.2 fewer yards per game (333.3), than the Warhawks give up per outing (419.5).
- The Trojans have four giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have six takeaways .
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year UL Monroe has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Warhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24 points or more.
- The Warhawks put up per game (11.0) than the Trojans surrender (11.0).
- The Warhawks collect 59.5 fewer yards per game (168.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (228.0).
- The Warhawks have zero giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|UL Monroe
29.7
Avg. Points Scored
11.0
11.0
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
168.5
228.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.5
4
Giveaways
0
6
Takeaways
6