Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulane Green Wave (1-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UAB Blazers (2-1). The point total is 55.5 for the contest.

Odds for Tulane vs. UAB

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -3.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have combined to go over the current 55.5-point total in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.7, is 12.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 61 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 68.2 points per game in 2021, 12.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 total in this game is 4.5 points higher than the 51.0 average total in Blazers games this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tulane has two wins against the spread.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

The Green Wave score 21.0 more points per game (41.7) than the Blazers allow (20.7).

When Tulane puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Green Wave average 428.3 yards per game, 123.3 more yards than the 305.0 the Blazers allow per contest.

In games that Tulane totals over 305.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (2).

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Blazers score 26.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer than the Green Wave give up (40.3).

The Blazers rack up 366.0 yards per game, 89.0 fewer yards than the 455.0 the Green Wave give up.

The Blazers have five giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have five takeaways .

Season Stats