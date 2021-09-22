Tulsa vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-3). The contest has a 62.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -13.5 62.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 51 points per game, 11.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.5 points under the 72 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents score an average of 55.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.5 total in this game is 1.0 point higher than the 61.5 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has covered the spread two times this season.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 22.7 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Red Wolves surrender (42.7).

The Golden Hurricane average 106.7 fewer yards per game (432.0), than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (538.7).

The Golden Hurricane have five giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have seven takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Red Wolves score just 1.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (29.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.

The Red Wolves average 487.0 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 406.7 the Golden Hurricane allow.

In games that Arkansas State churns out more than 406.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Red Wolves have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (3).

Season Stats