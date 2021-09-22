The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-3). The contest has a 62.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Arkansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-13.5
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 51 points per game, 11.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.5 points under the 72 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents score an average of 55.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.5 total in this game is 1.0 point higher than the 61.5 average total in Red Wolves games this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 22.7 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Red Wolves surrender (42.7).
- The Golden Hurricane average 106.7 fewer yards per game (432.0), than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (538.7).
- The Golden Hurricane have five giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have seven takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- The Red Wolves score just 1.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (29.3).
- Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.
- The Red Wolves average 487.0 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 406.7 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- In games that Arkansas State churns out more than 406.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Red Wolves have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Arkansas State
20.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.0
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
42.7
432.0
Avg. Total Yards
487.0
406.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
538.7
5
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
7