Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Elijah Gates (2) and defensive back Evan Williams (32) celebrates after a sack against UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 4.5-point favorites when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The point total is 58.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -4.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points just twice this year.

Stanford and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 11.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 50.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 67.2 points per game in 2021, 8.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Cardinal games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Bruins have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Bruins average 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal allow (25.0).

UCLA is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.0 points.

The Bruins average 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal give up per matchup (383.3).

When UCLA piles up more than 383.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bruins have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinal.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has covered the spread twice this year.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Cardinal put up 4.3 more points per game (30.0) than the Bruins allow (25.7).

Stanford is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The Cardinal collect 62.4 fewer yards per game (343.3) than the Bruins allow (405.7).

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Bruins have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats