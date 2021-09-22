Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Connor O'Toole (81) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. The play would be ruled incomplete after review. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is favored by two touchdowns. The total is 54.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Utah vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -14 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utes games this season is 46.5, 8.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54.5 .

The 64.0 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 9.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is winless against the spread this season.

The Utes average 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.7 per contest the Cougars surrender.

The Utes average 372.3 yards per game, 63.7 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cougars give up per matchup.

The Utes have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Cougars have forced (7).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Washington State is winless against the spread.

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars average 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Utes surrender.

The Cougars collect 367.0 yards per game, 71.7 more yards than the 295.3 the Utes give up.

When Washington State churns out over 295.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Utes' takeaways (3).

Season Stats