Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) scores a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) and linebacker Chris Collins (17) and defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) are 4-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Stadium. An over/under of 68.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -4 68.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games have yet to go over 68.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 80.6 points per game, 12.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.6 points per game, 30.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 61.0, 7.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 68.5 .

The 61.7 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 4 points or more.

The Cavaliers put up 41.3 points per game, 28.0 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per outing (13.3).

When Virginia puts up more than 13.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cavaliers collect 250.0 more yards per game (558.3) than the Demon Deacons give up per contest (308.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 308.3 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over four times this season, five fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (9).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Demon Deacons average 15.0 more points per game (39.3) than the Cavaliers give up (24.3).

Wake Forest is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (406.3).

In games that Wake Forest amasses more than 406.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Season Stats