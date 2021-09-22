Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (2-1) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the San Jose State Spartans (2-1). The over/under is set at 63.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -3 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 63.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

San Jose State's games have yet to go over 63.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 11.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.2 fewer than the 63.5 total in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 60.7 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos score 9.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans surrender (19.0).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 19.0 points.

The Broncos average 68.7 more yards per game (413.7) than the Spartans allow per contest (345.0).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 345.0 yards.

The Broncos have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This year, the Spartans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

San Jose State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Spartans rack up 23.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Broncos allow (29.3).

The Spartans average 403.3 yards per game, 37.3 more yards than the 366.0 the Broncos give up.

In games that San Jose State totals over 366.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (4).

