Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). The total has been set at 46.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -6.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.8 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.

The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 10.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Badgers rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Fighting Irish allow (26.7).

The Badgers average 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (381).

The Badgers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have six takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Notre Dame has one win against the spread.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Fighting Irish average 21.8 more points per game (33.3) than the Badgers give up (11.5).

When Notre Dame scores more than 11.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish average 213.2 more yards per game (407.7) than the Badgers give up (194.5).

When Notre Dame picks up more than 194.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats