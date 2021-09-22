Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) and teammates celebrate a win over the Ball State Cardinals at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-4) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as an overwhelming 29.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -29.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points higher than the combined 50.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.7 points per game, 15.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.

This year, the Cowboys score 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies allow (46.0).

The Cowboys rack up 118.5 fewer yards per game (373.3), than the Huskies allow per outing (491.8).

The Cowboys have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 29.5 points or more (in two chances).

UConn's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Huskies rack up 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys give up (23.7).

The Huskies average 204.3 yards per game, 148.4 fewer yards than the 352.7 the Cowboys give up.

The Huskies have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats