The UConn Huskies (0-4) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as an overwhelming 29.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 54.5.
Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Over/Under Insights
- UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points higher than the combined 50.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 69.7 points per game, 15.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56.0 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- So far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Cowboys score 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies allow (46.0).
- The Cowboys rack up 118.5 fewer yards per game (373.3), than the Huskies allow per outing (491.8).
- The Cowboys have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 29.5 points or more (in two chances).
- UConn's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Huskies rack up 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys give up (23.7).
- The Huskies average 204.3 yards per game, 148.4 fewer yards than the 352.7 the Cowboys give up.
- The Huskies have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|UConn
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
12.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
46.0
373.3
Avg. Total Yards
204.3
352.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.8
2
Giveaways
7
7
Takeaways
2