The Air Force Falcons (2-1) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1). The game has a point total of 54.5.
Odds for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Air Force
-4.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.
- The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.2 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Falcons have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- The Falcons rack up 34.3 points per game, 16.0 more than the Owls surrender per contest (18.3).
- Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 18.3 points.
- The Falcons average 72.0 more yards per game (421.0) than the Owls allow per outing (349.0).
- In games that Air Force amasses over 349.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have six takeaways .
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered the spread two times this year.
- This year, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Owls rack up 10.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Falcons give up (22.0).
- Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.0 points.
- The Owls collect 480.3 yards per game, 152.6 more yards than the 327.7 the Falcons give up.
- In games that Florida Atlantic piles up over 327.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Florida Atlantic
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
421.0
Avg. Total Yards
480.3
327.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.0
2
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
6