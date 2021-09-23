Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-1) are 4.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1). The game has a point total of 54.5.

Odds for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -4.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 54.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.2 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents score an average of 47.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

The Falcons rack up 34.3 points per game, 16.0 more than the Owls surrender per contest (18.3).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons average 72.0 more yards per game (421.0) than the Owls allow per outing (349.0).

In games that Air Force amasses over 349.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Owls have six takeaways .

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread two times this year.

This year, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Owls rack up 10.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Falcons give up (22.0).

Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.0 points.

The Owls collect 480.3 yards per game, 152.6 more yards than the 327.7 the Falcons give up.

In games that Florida Atlantic piles up over 327.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats