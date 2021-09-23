The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) are a heavy 45.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2). The contest's point total is 58.5.
Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-45.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points just twice this season.
- Southern Miss has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 36 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 over/under in this game is 7.5 points higher than the 51.0 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- So far this season Alabama has one win against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 45.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 41.0 points per game, 23.7 more than the Golden Eagles surrender per contest (17.3).
- Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.
- The Crimson Tide average 416.3 yards per game, 168.0 more yards than the 248.3 the Golden Eagles give up per contest.
- When Alabama amasses more than 248.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Eagles have four takeaways .
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Southern Miss' games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
- The Golden Eagles rack up 17.7 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
- The Golden Eagles average 284.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Crimson Tide allow.
- This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Southern Miss
41.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.7
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
416.3
Avg. Total Yards
284.3
307.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
248.3
1
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
4