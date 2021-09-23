Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) tips the ball away Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 49

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) are a heavy 45.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2). The contest's point total is 58.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -45.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points just twice this season.

Southern Miss has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36 points per game, 22.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 60.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 7.5 points higher than the 51.0 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

So far this season Alabama has one win against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 45.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Crimson Tide put up 41.0 points per game, 23.7 more than the Golden Eagles surrender per contest (17.3).

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Crimson Tide average 416.3 yards per game, 168.0 more yards than the 248.3 the Golden Eagles give up per contest.

When Alabama amasses more than 248.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide have one giveaway this season, while the Golden Eagles have four takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Southern Miss' games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The Golden Eagles rack up 17.7 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Crimson Tide give up.

The Golden Eagles average 284.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 307.0 the Crimson Tide allow.

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats