The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1). The point total is 59.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Marshall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Appalachian State
-7
59
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 59 points in a game this season.
- Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77, is 18.0 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- The 37.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.3 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- Mountaineers games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Appalachian State has two wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
- Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Mountaineers rack up 13.6 more points per game (33.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.7).
- Appalachian State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
- The Mountaineers rack up 67.0 more yards per game (446.3) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (379.3).
- In games that Appalachian State piles up over 379.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have three giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have five takeaways .
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- The Thundering Herd put up 43.7 points per game, 25.7 more than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).
- When Marshall scores more than 18.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Thundering Herd collect 603.7 yards per game, 254.7 more yards than the 349.0 the Mountaineers allow.
- Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 349.0 yards.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Marshall
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
43.7
18.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
446.3
Avg. Total Yards
603.7
349.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.3
3
Giveaways
9
4
Takeaways
5