The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1). The point total is 59.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Marshall

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -7 59

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 59 points in a game this season.

Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77, is 18.0 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

The 37.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.3 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 55.2 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Appalachian State has two wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 13.6 more points per game (33.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.7).

Appalachian State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 67.0 more yards per game (446.3) than the Thundering Herd give up per matchup (379.3).

In games that Appalachian State piles up over 379.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have three giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have five takeaways .

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Thundering Herd put up 43.7 points per game, 25.7 more than the Mountaineers surrender (18.0).

When Marshall scores more than 18.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd collect 603.7 yards per game, 254.7 more yards than the 349.0 the Mountaineers allow.

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 349.0 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).

Season Stats