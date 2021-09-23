Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) are 7-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2). The point total for the contest is set at 52.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -7 52

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponent combined to score over 52 points, the current matchup's over/under, in six of 16 games last season.

Last year, seven of Jacksonville's 16 games had a combined total of more than 52 points scored.

The Cardinals and the Jaguars combined to average 7.3 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 52 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 53.7 points per game last season, 1.7 more than the over/under for this game.

The average total the Cardinals had set in games last year was 1.4 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Jaguars in 2020 was 3.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Cardinals were favored by 7 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

A total of five of Arizona's games last season hit the over.

Last year, the Cardinals averaged 5.2 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars surrendered (30.8).

Arizona was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall last season when the team notched over 30.8 points.

The Cardinals averaged 33.1 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Jaguars gave up per matchup (417.7) last year.

Arizona was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churned out over 417.7 yards last season.

The Cardinals turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last year.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 7-point underdogs last year, the Jaguars had an ATS record of 6-5.

A total of eight of Jacksonville's games last season went over the point total.

The Jaguars scored 19.1 points per game last year, 3.8 fewer than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).

Jacksonville was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it recorded more than 22.9 points last year.

The Jaguars racked up 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals allowed per outing (351.9) last season.

In games that Jacksonville amassed over 351.9 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last season, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last season.

Last season, Jacksonville hit the over in four of eight home games.

Jaguars home games last season averaged 48.9 total points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

Last year on the road, Arizona was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Cardinals were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more on the road.

Arizona did not hit the over in eight road games last year.

The average total in Cardinals away games last season was 50.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

