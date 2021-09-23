Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Ethan Long (7) and kicker Cristian Zendejas (8) react after a 40-yard field goal by Zendejas in the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 14.5 points. The over/under is 44.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Colorado

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -14.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.7, is 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 11.8 points more than the 32.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is winless against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

This year, the Sun Devils average 16.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Buffaloes surrender (15.7).

Arizona State is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.7 points.

The Sun Devils average 436.3 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 328.3 the Buffaloes give up per contest.

In games that Arizona State picks up more than 328.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

The Buffaloes average 3.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Sun Devils surrender (17.0).

The Buffaloes rack up just 11.4 fewer yards per game (235.3) than the Sun Devils allow (246.7).

Colorado is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 246.7 yards.

The Buffaloes have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats