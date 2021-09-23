The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 8.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). This game has an over/under of 48.5 points.
Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Army
-8.5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have combined to go over the current 48.5-point total in all three games this season.
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.6, is 23.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.5, two points more than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- So far this season Army has one win against the spread.
- The Black Knights have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Army's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.
- The Black Knights score 15.3 more points per game (44.3) than the RedHawks surrender (29).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 425.3 yards per game, 77 more yards than the 348.3 the RedHawks allow per outing.
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 348.3 yards.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the RedHawks have forced (3).
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has covered the spread once this season.
- The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the RedHawks rack up 5.3 more points per game (27.3) than the Black Knights allow (22).
- Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22 points.
- The RedHawks rack up 87.7 more yards per game (380.7) than the Black Knights give up (293).
- When Miami (OH) churns out more than 293 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The RedHawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Miami (OH)
44.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
29
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
293
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.3
1
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
3