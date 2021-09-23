Army vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 8.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). This game has an over/under of 48.5 points.

Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)

Favorite Spread Total Army -8.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have combined to go over the current 48.5-point total in all three games this season.

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.6, is 23.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.5, two points more than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

So far this season Army has one win against the spread.

The Black Knights have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Army's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Black Knights score 15.3 more points per game (44.3) than the RedHawks surrender (29).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29 points.

The Black Knights rack up 425.3 yards per game, 77 more yards than the 348.3 the RedHawks allow per outing.

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 348.3 yards.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the RedHawks have forced (3).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread once this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the RedHawks rack up 5.3 more points per game (27.3) than the Black Knights allow (22).

Miami (OH) is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22 points.

The RedHawks rack up 87.7 more yards per game (380.7) than the Black Knights give up (293).

When Miami (OH) churns out more than 293 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats