The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as an overwhelming 27-point underdog. The over/under is 57 in this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-27
57
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just two times this year.
- Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.
- The 49.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.
- Tigers games have an average total of 55.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 60.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- So far this year Auburn has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 27 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Tigers average 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers surrender (37.0).
- When Auburn puts up more than 37.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 506.0 yards per game, 93.0 more yards than the 413.0 the Panthers give up per matchup.
- In games that Auburn picks up over 413.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Georgia State has one win against the spread.
- Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Panthers put up 3.0 more points per game (15.7) than the Tigers give up (12.7).
- Georgia State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.7 points.
- The Panthers collect 295.0 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 253.3 the Tigers allow.
- In games that Georgia State amasses more than 253.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Georgia State
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.7
12.7
Avg. Points Allowed
37.0
506.0
Avg. Total Yards
295.0
253.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.0
2
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
2