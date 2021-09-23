Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (1-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as an overwhelming 27-point underdog. The over/under is 57 in this matchup.

Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -27 57

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points just two times this year.

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

The 49.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.3 fewer than the 57 total in this contest.

Tigers games have an average total of 55.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 60.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

So far this year Auburn has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 27 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Tigers average 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers surrender (37.0).

When Auburn puts up more than 37.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 506.0 yards per game, 93.0 more yards than the 413.0 the Panthers give up per matchup.

In games that Auburn picks up over 413.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

So far this season Georgia State has one win against the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Panthers put up 3.0 more points per game (15.7) than the Tigers give up (12.7).

Georgia State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 12.7 points.

The Panthers collect 295.0 yards per game, 41.7 more yards than the 253.3 the Tigers allow.

In games that Georgia State amasses more than 253.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

