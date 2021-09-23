Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-2) are 8-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1). A total of 50 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -8 50

Over/under insights

Baltimore played seven games with more than 50 points scored, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Detroit's games went over 50 total points scored in 13 of 16 matchups last season.

These two teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game a season ago, 2.9 more points than the total of 50 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 51.3 points per game last season, 1.3 more than the point total for this matchup.

The average point total in Ravens games last year was 3.2 less points than the total of 50 in this matchup.

Lions games in 2020 averaged a total of 51.0 points, 1.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

When playing as at least 8-point favorites last season, the Ravens had an ATS record of 5-1-1.

A total of seven of Baltimore's games last season hit the over.

The Ravens scored 3.1 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Lions allowed (32.4) last year.

Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it recorded over 32.4 points last season.

The Ravens collected 363.1 yards per game last season, 56.7 fewer yards than the 419.8 the Lions allowed per contest.

Baltimore was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picked up over 419.8 yards last season.

Last season the Ravens turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Lions' takeaways (12).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Lions covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 16 times last year.

The Lions put up 23.6 points per game last year, 4.7 more than the Ravens surrendered (18.9).

Detroit was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall in games when it put up more than 18.9 points last year.

The Lions racked up 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens gave up per matchup (329.8) last year.

When Detroit totaled more than 329.8 yards last season, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Last season the Lions had 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Detroit was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last season.

In eight home games last season, Detroit went over the total six times.

The average point total in Lions home games last season was 50.7 points, 0.7 more than this outing's over/under (50).

Baltimore was 5-2-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, on the road last season.

On the road, the Ravens had one win ATS (1-1-1) as 8-point favorites or more.

Last season, in eight road games, Baltimore hit the over three times.

Ravens away games last season averaged 45.7 total points, 4.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

