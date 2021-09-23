Boise State vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Israel Antwine (95) tackles Boise State Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) are 9-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The point total is set at 70.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. Utah State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -9 70

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 70 points in a game this season.

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76, is six points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 54 points per game, 16 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 61.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos average 35 points per game, 4.3 more than the Aggies give up per contest (30.7).

Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 30.7 points.

The Broncos collect 349 yards per game, 123.3 fewer yards than the 472.3 the Aggies allow per matchup.

This year, the Broncos have four turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Utah State is undefeated against the spread.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Aggies rack up 17.7 more points per game (41) than the Broncos surrender (23.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Aggies average 151.0 more yards per game (563.3) than the Broncos give up per matchup (412.3).

When Utah State picks up more than 412.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Aggies have four turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats