Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Buffalo Bills (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 as a 7.5-point underdog. An over/under of 45.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Bills vs. Washington

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bills -7.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Buffalo played 12 games with over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Washington played five games last season (29.4% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 6.7 more points per game (52.2) a season ago than this game's over/under of 45.5 points.

The Bills and the Football Team saw their opponents average a combined 1.5 less points per game last season than the over/under of 45.5 set in this game.

The average point total for Bills games last year was 2.7 more points than the over/under of 45.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under for Football Team games in 2020 was 1.1 fewer points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bills covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Buffalo's games went over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Bills averaged 10.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Football Team gave up (20.6).

When Buffalo recorded over 20.6 points last season, it was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall.

The Bills averaged 91.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Football Team gave up per outing (304.6) last season.

Buffalo was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall when the team churned out over 304.6 yards last season.

The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last season, one fewer than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

Washington stats and trends

Washington covered eight times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

The Football Team covered the spread once last year (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

In Washington's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Last year the Football Team racked up just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills allowed (23.4).

Washington was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall last year when the team recorded more than 23.4 points.

The Football Team racked up 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills gave up (352.5) per contest last year.

Washington was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team totaled more than 352.5 yards last year.

Last season the Football Team turned the ball over 27 times, one more than the Bills' takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

Buffalo was 7-1 overall, and 6-2 against the spread, at home last year.

Buffalo hit the over in five of eight home games last season.

Last season, Bills home games averaged 47.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

In away games last season, Washington was 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall.

Last year, in three of eight road games Washington went over the total.

Last season, Football Team away games averaged 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

