Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Kyle Vantrease (7) looks to throw the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a 13.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 51.5 points for the game.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -13.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games have gone over 51.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 57 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.3 points per game, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 56.3, 4.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 57.2 points, 5.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Bulls put up just 1.0 more point per game (32.3) than the Monarchs give up (31.3).

The Bulls average 124.3 more yards per game (445.3) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (321.0).

In games that Buffalo totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bulls have two giveaways this season, while the Monarchs have two takeaways .

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Monarchs are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Monarchs put up 24.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Bulls surrender (21.0).

The Monarchs collect 348.3 yards per game, only 4.0 fewer than the 352.3 the Bulls give up.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats