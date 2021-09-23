BYU vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0) are big 23-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the South Florida Bulls (1-2). A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. South Florida

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total BYU -23 53.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this year.

South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 45 points per game, 8.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 51.7, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has covered the spread twice this season.

BYU's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Cougars rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Bulls allow (34.7).

The Cougars rack up 158.0 fewer yards per game (365.7) than the Bulls allow per matchup (523.7).

The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 23 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

South Florida's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Bulls score 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 16.7 the Cougars surrender.

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.

The Bulls average 78.0 fewer yards per game (319.3) than the Cougars give up (397.3).

The Bulls have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats