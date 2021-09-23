The No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0) are big 23-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the South Florida Bulls (1-2). A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for BYU vs. South Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-23
53.5
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in a game this year.
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 45 points per game, 8.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 51.7, 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has covered the spread twice this season.
- BYU's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.
- This year, the Cougars rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Bulls allow (34.7).
- The Cougars rack up 158.0 fewer yards per game (365.7) than the Bulls allow per matchup (523.7).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (4).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 23 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- South Florida's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Bulls score 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 16.7 the Cougars surrender.
- South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.7 points.
- The Bulls average 78.0 fewer yards per game (319.3) than the Cougars give up (397.3).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|South Florida
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
365.7
Avg. Total Yards
319.3
397.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
523.7
2
Giveaways
5
7
Takeaways
4