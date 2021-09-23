The Houston Texans (1-1) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (2-0). The over/under is 43 for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Panthers vs. Texans
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-8.5
43
Over/under insights
- Last season, Carolina's games finished over 43 points scored, its current matchup's point total, eight (out of 16) times.
- Houston's games went over 43 total points scored in 15 of 16 matchups last season.
- These two teams averaged a combined 45.9 points per game a season ago, 2.9 more points than the over/under of 43 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game last season, 11.1 more than the point total in this matchup.
- The average total the Panthers had set in games last year was 5.6 more points than this outing's point total.
- Texans games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.6 points, 7.6 more than the point total in this matchup.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Carolina and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.
- The Panthers racked up 7.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Texans surrendered (29) last season.
- Carolina was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall last season when the team put up more than 29 points.
- The Panthers averaged 67.3 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Texans gave up per contest (416.8) last season.
- In games that Carolina piled up over 416.8 yards last season, the team was 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- Last season the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, 12 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Texans stats and trends
- Houston won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Texans did not cover the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).
- Last year, eight of Houston's games went over the point total.
- Last season the Texans racked up just 1.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers allowed (25.1).
- Houston was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last year when the team scored more than 25.1 points.
- The Texans collected only 15.2 more yards per game (375.3) than the Panthers allowed (360.1) per contest last season.
- Houston was 5-6 against the spread and 4-7 overall when the team totaled over 360.1 yards last season.
- The Texans had 18 giveaways last season, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Houston was 3-5 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
- Last year, Houston hit the over in three of eight home games.
- Last season, Texans home games averaged 51.6 points, 8.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
- Last year away from home, Carolina was 7-1 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- Last season, in eight road games, Carolina hit the over four times.
- Panthers away games last season averaged 49.0 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.