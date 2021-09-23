Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule greets New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-1) are 8.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (2-0). The over/under is 43 for the contest.

Odds for Panthers vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -8.5 43

Over/under insights

Last season, Carolina's games finished over 43 points scored, its current matchup's point total, eight (out of 16) times.

Houston's games went over 43 total points scored in 15 of 16 matchups last season.

These two teams averaged a combined 45.9 points per game a season ago, 2.9 more points than the over/under of 43 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 54.1 points per game last season, 11.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

The average total the Panthers had set in games last year was 5.6 more points than this outing's point total.

Texans games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.6 points, 7.6 more than the point total in this matchup.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Carolina and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

The Panthers racked up 7.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Texans surrendered (29) last season.

Carolina was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall last season when the team put up more than 29 points.

The Panthers averaged 67.3 fewer yards per game (349.5) than the Texans gave up per contest (416.8) last season.

In games that Carolina piled up over 416.8 yards last season, the team was 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Last season the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, 12 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Texans did not cover the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

Last year, eight of Houston's games went over the point total.

Last season the Texans racked up just 1.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Panthers allowed (25.1).

Houston was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall last year when the team scored more than 25.1 points.

The Texans collected only 15.2 more yards per game (375.3) than the Panthers allowed (360.1) per contest last season.

Houston was 5-6 against the spread and 4-7 overall when the team totaled over 360.1 yards last season.

The Texans had 18 giveaways last season, while the Panthers had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Houston was 3-5 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

Last year, Houston hit the over in three of eight home games.

Last season, Texans home games averaged 51.6 points, 8.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Last year away from home, Carolina was 7-1 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Last season, in eight road games, Carolina hit the over four times.

Panthers away games last season averaged 49.0 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

