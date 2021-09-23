Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) react after a sack by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-2) are double-digit underdogs (-10) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2). An over/under of 56 is set in the game.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -10 56

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined for 56 points just two times this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 2.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.7 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Chippewas games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 54.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Chippewas score just one more point per game (30) than the Panthers surrender (29).

The Chippewas collect 424.7 yards per game, 21 more yards than the 403.7 the Panthers give up per matchup.

When Central Michigan picks up more than 403.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (1).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 10 points or more.

The Panthers rack up 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 the Chippewas give up.

The Panthers collect 413.3 yards per game, 59.6 more yards than the 353.7 the Chippewas allow.

In games that Florida International totals more than 353.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats