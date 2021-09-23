Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Calvin Camp (5) celebrates his score against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Charlotte 49ers (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game has a point total set at 56.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Charlotte -3 56

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just once this year.

The two teams combine to score 51.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.0 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 60.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 56-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 57.0 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

This year, the 49ers score just 0.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Blue Raiders surrender (25.7).

Charlotte is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.

The 49ers collect 39.6 more yards per game (409.3) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (369.7).

In games that Charlotte totals more than 369.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three times this season, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (7).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

This season the Blue Raiders rack up 6.4 more points per game (25.7) than the 49ers give up (19.3).

The Blue Raiders rack up 113.6 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the 49ers give up per matchup (410.3).

This year the Blue Raiders have three turnovers, two fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (5).

Season Stats