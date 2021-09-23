The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Charlotte 49ers (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game has a point total set at 56.
Odds for Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Charlotte
-3
56
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just once this year.
- The two teams combine to score 51.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 11.0 points more than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- 49ers games this season feature an average total of 60.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 56-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 57.0 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the 49ers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- This year, the 49ers score just 0.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Blue Raiders surrender (25.7).
- Charlotte is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The 49ers collect 39.6 more yards per game (409.3) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (369.7).
- In games that Charlotte totals more than 369.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over three times this season, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (7).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- This season the Blue Raiders rack up 6.4 more points per game (25.7) than the 49ers give up (19.3).
- The Blue Raiders rack up 113.6 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the 49ers give up per matchup (410.3).
- This year the Blue Raiders have three turnovers, two fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
409.3
Avg. Total Yards
296.7
410.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.7
3
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
7