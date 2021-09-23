Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup with the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Clemson vs. NC State

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -10 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

NC State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 17.3 points per game, 30.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 53.3, 5.8 points more than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 6.0 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Tigers put up 22.0 points per game, 11.7 more than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (10.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers collect 61.7 more yards per game (322.7) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (261.0).

When Clemson piles up over 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (4).

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

NC State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 26.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Tigers give up (7.0).

When NC State records more than 7.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 188.3 more yards per game (455.0) than the Tigers give up per matchup (266.7).

In games that NC State picks up over 266.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Season Stats