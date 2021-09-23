Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a touchdown ahead of Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 18

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (1-1). The game's over/under is 45.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Bears

Favorite Spread Total Browns -7 45.5

Over/under insights

Last season, Cleveland's games went over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 10 (out of 18) times.

Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season went over 45.5 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 48.8 points per game a season ago, 3.3 more points than the total of 45.5 set for this game.

The Browns and the Bears saw their opponents average a combined 3.8 more points per game last season than the point total of 45.5 set in this matchup.

The average point total for Browns games last year was 2.2 more points than the total of 45.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under for Bears games in 2020 was 0.7 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland covered six times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Browns covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Cleveland's games went over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Browns put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears allowed (23.1).

Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 23.1 points.

The Browns collected 369.6 yards per game last year, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.

In games that Cleveland churned out more than 344.9 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

Last season the Browns had 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Bears had takeaways (18).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

A total of eight of Chicago's games last season went over the point total.

The Bears racked up just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns allowed (26.2) last season.

Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it put up more than 26.2 points last season.

The Bears racked up 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns allowed (358.4) per outing last year.

When Chicago totaled more than 358.4 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bears turned the ball over one more time (22 total) than the Browns forced turnovers (21) last season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, as 7-point favorites or more, the Browns had one win ATS (1-1).

In five of eight home games last year, Cleveland went over the total.

Last season, Browns home games averaged 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Chicago was 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, away from home last season.

The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more on the road.

In five of eight away games last season, Chicago went over the total.

Bears away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

