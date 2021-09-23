The Cleveland Browns (1-1) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (1-1). The game's over/under is 45.5.
Odds for Browns vs. Bears
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Browns
-7
45.5
Over/under insights
- Last season, Cleveland's games went over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, 10 (out of 18) times.
- Eight of Chicago's 17 games last season went over 45.5 total points scored.
- These two teams averaged a combined 48.8 points per game a season ago, 3.3 more points than the total of 45.5 set for this game.
- The Browns and the Bears saw their opponents average a combined 3.8 more points per game last season than the point total of 45.5 set in this matchup.
- The average point total for Browns games last year was 2.2 more points than the total of 45.5 in this matchup.
- The average over/under for Bears games in 2020 was 0.7 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland covered six times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- The Browns covered the spread once last season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Cleveland's games went over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Browns put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears allowed (23.1).
- Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 23.1 points.
- The Browns collected 369.6 yards per game last year, 24.7 more yards than the 344.9 the Bears gave up per matchup.
- In games that Cleveland churned out more than 344.9 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- Last season the Browns had 16 turnovers, two fewer than the Bears had takeaways (18).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
- A total of eight of Chicago's games last season went over the point total.
- The Bears racked up just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns allowed (26.2) last season.
- Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it put up more than 26.2 points last season.
- The Bears racked up 27 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Browns allowed (358.4) per outing last year.
- When Chicago totaled more than 358.4 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bears turned the ball over one more time (22 total) than the Browns forced turnovers (21) last season.
Home and road insights
- Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last season.
- At home last season, as 7-point favorites or more, the Browns had one win ATS (1-1).
- In five of eight home games last year, Cleveland went over the total.
- Last season, Browns home games averaged 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
- Chicago was 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, away from home last season.
- The Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more on the road.
- In five of eight away games last season, Chicago went over the total.
- Bears away games last season averaged 45.4 total points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
