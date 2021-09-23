Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) are massive 36-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-3). A total of 66 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -36 66

Over/Under Insights

UMass' games have gone over 66 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is two points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the 66.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 55.3, 10.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66 .

The 56.5 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 9.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

So far this season Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread.

The Chanticleers score 43 points per game, three fewer than the Minutemen surrender per contest (46).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 46 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 20.3 fewer yards per game (504.7), than the Minutemen allow per contest (525).

This year, the Chanticleers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Minutemen have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 36 points or more.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Minutemen put up 21 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Chanticleers give up.

When UMass puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Minutemen collect only two more yards per game (354.3) than the Chanticleers allow (352.3).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over six times this season, six more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (0).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats