The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) are 4-point underdogs in a road NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total is set at 52.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-4
52
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponent combined to score over 52 points, the current matchup's total, in eight of 16 games last year.
- Last year, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 52 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 6.4 less points per game (45.6) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 52 points.
- The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 3.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 52 set for this game.
- The average point total for Cowboys games last year was 3.1 less points than the total of 52 in this matchup.
- The average over/under in Eagles games in 2020 was 6.1 less points than the point total of 52 in this outing.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas put together a 5-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cowboys were favored by 4 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- A total of nine of Dallas' games last season went over the point total.
- The Cowboys averaged just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles gave up (26.1) last year.
- When Dallas scored over 26.1 points last year, it was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Cowboys collected 371.8 yards per game last year, just 8.7 more than the 363.1 the Eagles allowed per matchup.
- When Dallas totaled more than 363.1 yards last season, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Cowboys turned the ball over seven more times (26 total) than the Eagles forced a turnover (19) last season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.
- The Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs last year.
- Last year, seven of Philadelphia's games went over the point total.
- The Eagles put up 20.9 points per game last year, 8.7 fewer than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).
- The Eagles averaged 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up (386.4) per contest last year.
- In games that Philadelphia amassed more than 386.4 yards last year, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- Last year the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (23).
Home and road insights
- Dallas was 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last season.
- At home last season, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-1).
- Last year, in eight home games, Dallas went over the total six times.
- The average total in Cowboys home games last season was 50.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
- Philadelphia was 1-7 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road last season.
- On the road, the Eagles were winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.
- In eight away games last year, Philadelphia hit the over four times.
- Eagles away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
Powered by Data Skrive.