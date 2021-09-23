Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) are 4-point underdogs in a road NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The point total is set at 52.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4 52

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponent combined to score over 52 points, the current matchup's total, in eight of 16 games last year.

Last year, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 52 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 6.4 less points per game (45.6) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 52 points.

The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 3.7 more points per game last season than the point total of 52 set for this game.

The average point total for Cowboys games last year was 3.1 less points than the total of 52 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Eagles games in 2020 was 6.1 less points than the point total of 52 in this outing.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas put together a 5-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cowboys were favored by 4 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

A total of nine of Dallas' games last season went over the point total.

The Cowboys averaged just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles gave up (26.1) last year.

When Dallas scored over 26.1 points last year, it was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cowboys collected 371.8 yards per game last year, just 8.7 more than the 363.1 the Eagles allowed per matchup.

When Dallas totaled more than 363.1 yards last season, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cowboys turned the ball over seven more times (26 total) than the Eagles forced a turnover (19) last season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs last year.

Last year, seven of Philadelphia's games went over the point total.

The Eagles put up 20.9 points per game last year, 8.7 fewer than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).

The Eagles averaged 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up (386.4) per contest last year.

In games that Philadelphia amassed more than 386.4 yards last year, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Last year the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, six more than the Cowboys' takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Dallas was 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home last season.

At home last season, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-1).

Last year, in eight home games, Dallas went over the total six times.

The average total in Cowboys home games last season was 50.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

Philadelphia was 1-7 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road last season.

On the road, the Eagles were winless ATS (0-2) as 4-point underdogs or more.

In eight away games last year, Philadelphia hit the over four times.

Eagles away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

