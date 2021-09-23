Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-2) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Denver Broncos (2-0). The total has been set at 41 points for this matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -11 41

Over/under insights

Of 16 games last season, Denver had nine with more than 41 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Last season, 11 of New York's 16 matchups went over 41 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 35.4 points per game a season ago, 5.6 less points than the over/under of 41 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 56.5 points per game last season, 15.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

The average point total in Broncos games last year was 4.5 more points than the over/under of 41 in this matchup.

The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 3.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Denver's games.

The Broncos racked up 20.2 points per game last season, 8.4 fewer than the Jets allowed per matchup (28.6).

Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team scored over 28.6 points.

The Broncos racked up 52 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets allowed per matchup (387.6) last year.

Denver was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team amassed more than 387.6 yards last season.

The Broncos turned the ball over 13 more times (32 total) than the Jets forced a turnover (19) last year.

Jets stats and trends

New York put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Jets were an underdog by 11 points or more four times last year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

New York and its opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 16 times last year.

The Jets racked up 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos allowed (27.9) last season.

New York was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall last season when the team put up more than 27.9 points.

The Jets racked up 88 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos gave up (367.9) per contest last season.

The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last season, three more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Home and road insights

Denver was 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last year.

In eight games at home last season, Denver went over the total four times.

The average point total in Broncos home games last season was 44.4 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

New York had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, away from home last season.

In eight away games last year, New York hit the over three times.

Jets away games last season averaged 45.0 total points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (41).

