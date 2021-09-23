Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) are a heavy 16-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2). The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Duke vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Duke -16 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Duke has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points only two times this season.

Saturday's total is 7.9 points higher than the combined 49.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The Blue Devils and their opponents score an average of 55.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Duke Stats and Trends

So far this year Duke has two wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils covered the spread in their only game when favored by 16 points or more.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Blue Devils put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Jayhawks allow (36.0).

The Blue Devils collect 90.7 more yards per game (523.7) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (433.0).

Duke is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 433.0 yards.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Duke at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has not covered the spread yet this season.

This year, the Jayhawks are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

The Jayhawks put up 8.4 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Blue Devils give up (23.7).

The Jayhawks collect 108.7 fewer yards per game (274.3) than the Blue Devils give up (383.0).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over one time, four fewer times than the Blue Devils have forced turnovers (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats