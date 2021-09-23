Wisconsin Badger defenders swarm Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Zach Westmoreland (84) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 3330 101121wag

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Texas State Bobcats (1-2). A total of 62.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Texas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -6.5 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas State's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 8.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 7.5 points above the 55 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.3, 8.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .

The 62.5 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 60.2 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this year Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

The Eagles average just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Bobcats surrender (29.3).

Eastern Michigan is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.3 points.

The Eagles collect 336.3 yards per game, 77.4 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Bobcats allow per matchup.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Bobcats have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Eastern Michigan at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bobcats covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this season have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bobcats average 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 the Eagles surrender.

The Bobcats average 99.3 fewer yards per game (343.7) than the Eagles allow (443.0).

The Bobcats have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats