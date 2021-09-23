Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs the ball during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 2

The No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 18.5-point favorites when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. A total of 63 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Florida vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Florida -18.5 63

Over/Under Insights

Florida has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in a game this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 15.0 points lower than the two team's combined 78 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 25.6 points above the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gators games this season is 56.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 63 .

The 55.8 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Gators have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 18.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Gators put up 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers surrender (15.7).

When Florida scores more than 15.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gators collect 552.7 yards per game, 287.7 more yards than the 265.0 the Volunteers give up per outing.

In games that Florida picks up over 265.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Volunteers' takeaways (4).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tennessee has one win against the spread.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers put up 21.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Gators surrender (21.7).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Volunteers collect 102.0 more yards per game (422.0) than the Gators allow (320.0).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 320.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Gators' takeaways (3).

Season Stats