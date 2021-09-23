Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes meet when the No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Fresno State is favored by 30.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 points for the game.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -30.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is one point fewer than the 59.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62.1, 3.6 points above Friday's total of 58.5.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-0-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 30.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs average 43 points per game, three more than the Rebels give up per outing (40).

Fresno State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 40 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 62.5 more yards per game (537.8) than the Rebels allow per matchup (475.3).

When Fresno State piles up more than 475.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (5) this season.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

The Rebels score 15.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Bulldogs give up (19.5).

The Rebels collect 75.5 fewer yards per game (208) than the Bulldogs allow (283.5).

This year the Rebels have three turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).

Season Stats