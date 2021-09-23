SEC rivals square off when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Georgia is favored by 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.
Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-35.5
53
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points just twice this year.
- The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, one less than the total in this contest.
- The 36 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 47.7, 5.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53 .
- The 50.5 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs score 35.3 points per game, 7.0 more than the Commodores surrender per matchup (28.3).
- Georgia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.3 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 35 more yards per game (428.7) than the Commodores allow per outing (393.7).
- In games that Georgia churns out over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times this season, five more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (1).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.
- The Commodores rack up nine more points per game (16.7) than the Bulldogs give up (7.7).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 7.7 points.
- The Commodores average 353.7 yards per game, 132.4 more yards than the 221.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 221.3 yards.
- The Commodores have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
7.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
428.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
221.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
6
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
1