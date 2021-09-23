Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) breaks tackles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC rivals square off when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Georgia is favored by 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.

Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -35.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points just twice this year.

The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, one less than the total in this contest.

The 36 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 47.7, 5.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 53 .

The 50.5 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Bulldogs score 35.3 points per game, 7.0 more than the Commodores surrender per matchup (28.3).

Georgia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.3 points.

The Bulldogs collect 35 more yards per game (428.7) than the Commodores allow per outing (393.7).

In games that Georgia churns out over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times this season, five more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (1).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

The Commodores rack up nine more points per game (16.7) than the Bulldogs give up (7.7).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 7.7 points.

The Commodores average 353.7 yards per game, 132.4 more yards than the 221.3 the Bulldogs give up.

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 221.3 yards.

The Commodores have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .

Season Stats