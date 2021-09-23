Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Todd Graham reacts at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) are a massive 17-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-3). The point total for the outing is set at 61.5.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -17 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points just once this year.

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16.4 points higher than the combined 45.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the 67.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 65.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 7.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Aggies surrender (31.8).

The Rainbow Warriors collect 34.2 fewer yards per game (416.3) than the Aggies allow per matchup (450.5).

In games that Hawaii churns out more than 450.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (8) this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 3-1-0 this year.

This year, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 17 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Aggies average 15.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (35.3).

The Aggies average 334.0 yards per game, 95.5 fewer yards than the 429.5 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

The Aggies have six giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have seven takeaways .

Season Stats