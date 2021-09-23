AAC rivals meet when the Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) host the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 20 points. The over/under is 48.
Odds for Houston vs. Navy
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-20
48
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have scored at least 48 points only twice this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.7, is 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.0 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.7, 7.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The 42.3 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- The Cougars have been favored by 20 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Cougars score just 0.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Midshipmen surrender (36.0).
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.0 points.
- The Cougars collect only 10.8 more yards per game (355.3), than the Midshipmen allow per contest (344.5).
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 344.5 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has not covered the spread yet this year.
- This season the Midshipmen put up 10.0 fewer points per game (5.0) than the Cougars give up (15.0).
- The Midshipmen rack up 233.0 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 230.0 the Cougars allow.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (5).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Navy
36.7
Avg. Points Scored
5.0
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
233.0
230.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.5
5
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
3