Sep 18, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen during the first half against the Grambling State Tigers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

AAC rivals meet when the Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) host the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 20 points. The over/under is 48.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Navy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Houston -20 48

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have scored at least 48 points only twice this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.7, is 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.0 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.7, 7.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The 42.3 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 20 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Cougars score just 0.7 more points per game (36.7) than the Midshipmen surrender (36.0).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.0 points.

The Cougars collect only 10.8 more yards per game (355.3), than the Midshipmen allow per contest (344.5).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 344.5 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has not covered the spread yet this year.

This season the Midshipmen put up 10.0 fewer points per game (5.0) than the Cougars give up (15.0).

The Midshipmen rack up 233.0 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 230.0 the Cougars allow.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats