The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a 9-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 63.5.
Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-9
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana and its opponents have scored at least 63.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.2 points lower than the two team's combined 75.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 58.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hoosiers and their opponents score an average of 49.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.5 total in this game is 11.5 points higher than the 52.0 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Hoosiers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Hoosiers rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.5).
- The Hoosiers rack up 315.7 yards per game, 90.3 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Hilltoppers allow per contest.
- This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- This season the Hilltoppers rack up 18.3 more points per game (47.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (28.7).
- Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.7 points.
- The Hilltoppers collect 532.0 yards per game, 234.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hoosiers allow.
- When Western Kentucky churns out over 297.3 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Hilltoppers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
47.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
315.7
Avg. Total Yards
532.0
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.0
7
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
3