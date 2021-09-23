Sep 4, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts towards punter James Evans (94) during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a 9-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 63.5.

Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -9 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Indiana and its opponents have scored at least 63.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.2 points lower than the two team's combined 75.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 58.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hoosiers and their opponents score an average of 49.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 total in this game is 11.5 points higher than the 52.0 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Hoosiers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Hoosiers rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.5).

The Hoosiers rack up 315.7 yards per game, 90.3 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Hilltoppers allow per contest.

This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

This season the Hilltoppers rack up 18.3 more points per game (47.0) than the Hoosiers surrender (28.7).

Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.7 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 532.0 yards per game, 234.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hoosiers allow.

When Western Kentucky churns out over 297.3 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Hilltoppers have two turnovers, three fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (5).

Season Stats