Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after a touchdown late in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) are heavy 23-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Colorado State Rams (1-2). The over/under is 44.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Colorado State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -23 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.5 points above the 34 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points above Saturday's total of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Iowa's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Hawkeyes score 30.3 points per game, 6.3 more than the Rams allow per matchup (24.0).

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.0 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 68.3 fewer yards per game (298.0) than the Rams allow per contest (366.3).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (1).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Colorado State has one win against the spread.

The Rams rack up 12.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Hawkeyes allow (10.0).

Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 10.0 points.

The Rams rack up 130.0 more yards per game (408.7) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (278.7).

When Colorado State churns out over 278.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats