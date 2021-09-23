The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) are heavy 23-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Colorado State Rams (1-2). The over/under is 44.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa vs. Colorado State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-23
44.5
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 10.5 points above the 34 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points above Saturday's total of 44.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 11.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- Iowa's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.
- The Hawkeyes score 30.3 points per game, 6.3 more than the Rams allow per matchup (24.0).
- Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.0 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 68.3 fewer yards per game (298.0) than the Rams allow per contest (366.3).
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (1).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Colorado State has one win against the spread.
- The Rams rack up 12.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Hawkeyes allow (10.0).
- Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 10.0 points.
- The Rams rack up 130.0 more yards per game (408.7) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (278.7).
- When Colorado State churns out over 278.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Rams have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have eight takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Colorado State
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
10.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
298.0
Avg. Total Yards
408.7
278.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.3
3
Giveaways
4
8
Takeaways
1