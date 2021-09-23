Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is pictured during a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 foes square off when the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McLane Stadium. Iowa State is favored by a touchdown. The point total for the game is set at 47.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor's games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 26.2 points lower than the two team's combined 73.7 points per game average.

The 24.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.9 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Cyclones covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

The Cyclones score 27.0 points per game, 15.7 more than the Bears give up per contest (11.3).

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 11.3 points.

The Cyclones average 161.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (227.3).

When Iowa State amasses more than 227.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have five takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Bears average 33.4 more points per game (46.7) than the Cyclones surrender (13.3).

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 13.3 points.

The Bears average 558.7 yards per game, 366.0 more yards than the 192.7 the Cyclones allow.

When Baylor amasses more than 192.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cyclones.

Season Stats