The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The over/under is 55 for the game.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -6.5 55

Over/under insights

Last season, Kansas City's games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's total, eight (out of 19) times.

Last season, eight of Los Angeles' 16 matchups went over 55 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 1.4 less points per game (53.6) a season ago than this game's over/under of 55 points.

The Chiefs and the Chargers saw their opponents average a combined 5.8 less points per game last season than the point total of 55 set in this matchup.

The Chiefs' average point total in outings last year was 51.6, 3.4 points less than the over/under in this game.

Chargers games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Chiefs were favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Last season, eight of Kansas City's games went over the point total.

The Chiefs racked up three more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers surrendered (26.6) last season.

Kansas City was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 26.6 points.

The Chiefs collected 72.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Chargers allowed per contest (343.4) last season.

When Kansas City churned out over 343.4 yards last year, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

Last year the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last year.

The Chargers won each of their three games last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

In Los Angeles' games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Last year the Chargers put up just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs allowed (22.6).

When Los Angeles recorded over 22.6 points last season, it was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Chargers collected 382.1 yards per game last season, 23.8 more yards than the 358.3 the Chiefs gave up per contest.

In games that Los Angeles picked up more than 358.3 yards last season, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Last season the Chargers had 16 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Kansas City was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last year.

At home last season, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs were 3-4 ATS.

Last season, Kansas City hit the over in four of eight games at home.

Last season, Chiefs home games averaged 50.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).

Last season in away games, Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Chargers were unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

In six of eight away games last season, Los Angeles hit the over.

The average total in Chargers away games last season was 46.5 points, 8.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

