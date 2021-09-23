The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The over/under is 55 for the game.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Chiefs
-6.5
55
Over/under insights
- Last season, Kansas City's games finished over 55 points scored, its current matchup's total, eight (out of 19) times.
- Last season, eight of Los Angeles' 16 matchups went over 55 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.4 less points per game (53.6) a season ago than this game's over/under of 55 points.
- The Chiefs and the Chargers saw their opponents average a combined 5.8 less points per game last season than the point total of 55 set in this matchup.
- The Chiefs' average point total in outings last year was 51.6, 3.4 points less than the over/under in this game.
- Chargers games in 2020 averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.8 less than the point total in this matchup.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City put together a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Chiefs were favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Last season, eight of Kansas City's games went over the point total.
- The Chiefs racked up three more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers surrendered (26.6) last season.
- Kansas City was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 26.6 points.
- The Chiefs collected 72.4 more yards per game (415.8) than the Chargers allowed per contest (343.4) last season.
- When Kansas City churned out over 343.4 yards last year, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.
- Last year the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Chargers had takeaways (19).
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last year.
- The Chargers won each of their three games last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- In Los Angeles' games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
- Last year the Chargers put up just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs allowed (22.6).
- When Los Angeles recorded over 22.6 points last season, it was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Chargers collected 382.1 yards per game last season, 23.8 more yards than the 358.3 the Chiefs gave up per contest.
- In games that Los Angeles picked up more than 358.3 yards last season, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- Last season the Chargers had 16 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs had takeaways (22).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last year.
- At home last season, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs were 3-4 ATS.
- Last season, Kansas City hit the over in four of eight games at home.
- Last season, Chiefs home games averaged 50.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (55).
- Last season in away games, Los Angeles was 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Chargers were unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
- In six of eight away games last season, Los Angeles hit the over.
- The average total in Chargers away games last season was 46.5 points, 8.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
