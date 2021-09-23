The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The over/under is 48.5.
Odds for Kentucky vs. South Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-5
48.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to go over the current 48.5-point total in all three games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 13.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Wildcats average 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks give up (19.0).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 476.3 yards per game, 188.6 more yards than the 287.7 the Gamecocks allow per outing.
- When Kentucky piles up more than 287.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (7).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- The Gamecocks rack up 26.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats give up (20.3).
- The Gamecocks collect 84.0 more yards per game (358.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (274.7).
- When South Carolina piles up more than 274.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|South Carolina
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
19.0
476.3
Avg. Total Yards
358.7
274.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.7
8
Giveaways
6
2
Takeaways
7