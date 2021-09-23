Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans during Cat Walk before the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The over/under is 48.5.

Odds for Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to go over the current 48.5-point total in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 13.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.0, 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Wildcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Wildcats average 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks give up (19.0).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.

The Wildcats rack up 476.3 yards per game, 188.6 more yards than the 287.7 the Gamecocks allow per outing.

When Kentucky piles up more than 287.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (7).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has covered the spread twice this year.

The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

The Gamecocks rack up 26.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats give up (20.3).

The Gamecocks collect 84.0 more yards per game (358.7) than the Wildcats allow per contest (274.7).

When South Carolina piles up more than 274.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

Season Stats