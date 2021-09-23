The Miami Dolphins (1-1) are 4-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0). The point total is 45.
Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raiders
-4
45
Over/under insights
- Last season, Las Vegas' games went over 45 points scored, its current matchup's total, 15 (out of 16) times.
- Nine of Miami's 16 games last season went over 45 total points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 52.4 points per game a season ago, 7.4 more points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.
- The Raiders and the Dolphins saw their opponents average a combined six more points per game last season than the over/under of 45 set for this matchup.
- The Raiders' average point total in outings last year was 50.8, 5.8 points higher than the over/under in this game.
- The average point total for the Dolphins in 2020 was 1.7 points higher than this game's over/under.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Raiders were favored by 4 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Last season, 13 of Las Vegas' games went over the point total.
- Last year, the Raiders averaged six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1).
- When Las Vegas scored over 21.1 points last year, it was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Raiders averaged only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins allowed per matchup (367.9) last year.
- In games that Las Vegas piled up over 367.9 yards last year, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.
- The Dolphins were 4-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
- In Miami's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
- The Dolphins put up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders surrendered (29.9) last season.
- Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last season when the team recorded over 29.9 points.
- The Dolphins averaged 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders allowed per outing (389.1) last year.
- In games that Miami totaled more than 389.1 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Las Vegas was 2-6 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
- Last year, Las Vegas hit the over in seven of eight games at home.
- Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (45).
- Miami was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road last season.
- The Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 4-point underdogs or more.
- Miami hit the over in four of eight road games last season.
- Last season, Dolphins away games averaged 46.8 points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).
