Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Miami Dolphins (1-1) are 4-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0). The point total is 45.

Odds for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Favorite Spread Total Raiders -4 45

Over/under insights

Last season, Las Vegas' games went over 45 points scored, its current matchup's total, 15 (out of 16) times.

Nine of Miami's 16 games last season went over 45 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 52.4 points per game a season ago, 7.4 more points than the over/under of 45 set for this game.

The Raiders and the Dolphins saw their opponents average a combined six more points per game last season than the over/under of 45 set for this matchup.

The Raiders' average point total in outings last year was 50.8, 5.8 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average point total for the Dolphins in 2020 was 1.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Raiders were favored by 4 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, 13 of Las Vegas' games went over the point total.

Last year, the Raiders averaged six more points per game (27.1) than the Dolphins surrendered (21.1).

When Las Vegas scored over 21.1 points last year, it was 7-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Raiders averaged only 15.4 more yards per game (383.3) than the Dolphins allowed per matchup (367.9) last year.

In games that Las Vegas piled up over 367.9 yards last year, the team was 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Last year the Raiders had 26 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins had takeaways (29).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

The Dolphins were 4-2 ATS last year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In Miami's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The Dolphins put up 4.6 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders surrendered (29.9) last season.

Miami was 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall last season when the team recorded over 29.9 points.

The Dolphins averaged 50.1 fewer yards per game (339) than the Raiders allowed per outing (389.1) last year.

In games that Miami totaled more than 389.1 yards last season, the team was 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Dolphins turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Raiders forced turnovers (15) last year.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Las Vegas was 2-6 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

Last year, Las Vegas hit the over in seven of eight games at home.

Raiders home games last season averaged 51.5 total points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (45).

Miami was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road last season.

The Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 4-point underdogs or more.

Miami hit the over in four of eight road games last season.

Last season, Dolphins away games averaged 46.8 points, 1.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

