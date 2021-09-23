The Liberty Flames (3-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Friday, September 24, 2021 against the Syracuse Orange (2-1). The point total is set at 52.5.
Odds for Liberty vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Liberty
-6
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.7, is 18.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 23.5 points more than the 29 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 57.5, 5.0 points above Friday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is undefeated against the spread this year.
- The Flames covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.
- The Flames average 38.0 points per game, 21.3 more than the Orange allow per contest (16.7).
- Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.7 points.
- The Flames collect 210.0 more yards per game (435.3) than the Orange allow per contest (225.3).
- When Liberty amasses over 225.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Orange have forced (2).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- So far this season Syracuse has two wins against the spread.
- Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Orange put up 32.7 points per game, 20.4 more than the Flames allow (12.3).
- Syracuse is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 12.3 points.
- The Orange collect 187.3 more yards per game (421.3) than the Flames allow per matchup (234.0).
- Syracuse is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 234.0 yards.
- The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Syracuse
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.7
12.3
Avg. Points Allowed
16.7
435.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.3
234.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
225.3
1
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
2