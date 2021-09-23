Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (3-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Friday, September 24, 2021 against the Syracuse Orange (2-1). The point total is set at 52.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -6 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.7, is 18.2 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 23.5 points more than the 29 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Flames games this season is 57.5, 5.0 points above Friday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is undefeated against the spread this year.

The Flames covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.

The Flames average 38.0 points per game, 21.3 more than the Orange allow per contest (16.7).

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.7 points.

The Flames collect 210.0 more yards per game (435.3) than the Orange allow per contest (225.3).

When Liberty amasses over 225.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over one time this season, one fewer than the Orange have forced (2).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

So far this season Syracuse has two wins against the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Orange put up 32.7 points per game, 20.4 more than the Flames allow (12.3).

Syracuse is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 12.3 points.

The Orange collect 187.3 more yards per game (421.3) than the Flames allow per matchup (234.0).

Syracuse is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 234.0 yards.

The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (2).

Season Stats