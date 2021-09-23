Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) yells to his team during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rams win 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The game has an over/under of 55.5.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -1.5 55.5

Over/under insights

Last year, Tampa Bay's games finished over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, seven (out of 20) times.

Three of Los Angeles' 18 games last season went over 55.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 1.4 less points per game (54.1) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 55.5 points.

The Buccaneers and the Rams saw their opponents average a combined 14.8 fewer points per game last season than the over/under of 55.5 set in this outing.

The Buccaneers' average point total in matchups last year was 49.3, 6.2 points below the total in this game.

Rams games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.3 points, 8.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay covered nine times in 16 games with a spread last season.

The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 7-7 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Tampa Bay's games.

Last year, the Buccaneers scored 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams allowed (18.5).

Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when the team scored over 18.5 points.

The Buccaneers averaged 384.1 yards per game last year, 102.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams allowed per outing.

Tampa Bay was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when the team amassed more than 281.9 yards last year.

Last year the Buccaneers had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Rams had takeaways (22).

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Rams had an ATS record of 3-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 16 times last year.

Last year the Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2).

Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it recorded more than 22.2 points last season.

The Rams racked up 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers gave up per contest (327.1) last season.

Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churned out more than 327.1 yards last year.

Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home last year, Los Angeles was 6-2 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

At home last year, the Rams were 3-3 ATS as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Los Angeles did not hit the over in eight home games last season.

Last season, Rams home games averaged 46.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55.5).

Tampa Bay was 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road last season.

Last year the Buccaneers went 4-3 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Last season, in eight away games, Tampa Bay went over the total five times.

Buccaneers away games last season averaged 48.4 total points, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55.5).

