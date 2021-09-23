The Los Angeles Rams (2-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The game has an over/under of 55.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Rams
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-1.5
55.5
Over/under insights
- Last year, Tampa Bay's games finished over 55.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, seven (out of 20) times.
- Three of Los Angeles' 18 games last season went over 55.5 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 1.4 less points per game (54.1) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 55.5 points.
- The Buccaneers and the Rams saw their opponents average a combined 14.8 fewer points per game last season than the over/under of 55.5 set in this outing.
- The Buccaneers' average point total in matchups last year was 49.3, 6.2 points below the total in this game.
- Rams games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.3 points, 8.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay covered nine times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- The Buccaneers had an ATS record of 7-7 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Tampa Bay's games.
- Last year, the Buccaneers scored 12.3 more points per game (30.8) than the Rams allowed (18.5).
- Tampa Bay was 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall last season when the team scored over 18.5 points.
- The Buccaneers averaged 384.1 yards per game last year, 102.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams allowed per outing.
- Tampa Bay was 12-6 against the spread and 15-3 overall when the team amassed more than 281.9 yards last year.
- Last year the Buccaneers had 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Rams had takeaways (22).
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles went 9-7-0 ATS last year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Rams had an ATS record of 3-3.
- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 16 times last year.
- Last year the Rams scored just 1.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrendered (22.2).
- Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it recorded more than 22.2 points last season.
- The Rams racked up 49.9 more yards per game (377) than the Buccaneers gave up per contest (327.1) last season.
- Los Angeles was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team churned out more than 327.1 yards last year.
- Last year the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Buccaneers forced 25 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home last year, Los Angeles was 6-2 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
- At home last year, the Rams were 3-3 ATS as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Los Angeles did not hit the over in eight home games last season.
- Last season, Rams home games averaged 46.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (55.5).
- Tampa Bay was 6-2 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road last season.
- Last year the Buccaneers went 4-3 ATS as 1.5-point favorites or more on the road.
- Last season, in eight away games, Tampa Bay went over the total five times.
- Buccaneers away games last season averaged 48.4 total points, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.